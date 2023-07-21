Yoopers United is giving away prizes for volunteering

By Terese Ledy
Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoopers United is currently running a Summer Volunteer Program.

This program encourages people to volunteer by offering prizes. Every week volunteers can earn points for the hours they spend volunteering. They’ll be giving away a prize every week, with a final grand prize giveaway at the end of the summer. Andrew Rickauer, United Way of Marquette County executive director, said the grand prize will be golf and dinner on Mackinac Island.

Rickauer said organizations need volunteers to run.

“There’s just a lot of need out there, whether it’s for events or the dozens of nonprofits looking to serve more of the community in need. It all relies on volunteerism. Without it, Marquette wouldn’t be the same,” said Rickauer.

Yoopers United has a cohesive website that is constantly updated with volunteer opportunities.

