U.S. Forest Service investing $360k in Hiawatha National Forest

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced that it is investing $360,000 in Hiawatha National Forest.

The money will be used for two projects that reduce wildfire risk and restore healthy forests through the Good Neighbor Authority. The first project will clearly mark boundaries for property lines so the land can be managed without disturbing neighbors.

Experts say the boundary markers will serve the public as well as land managers.

“They’ll be easily visible for land managers and the general public that recreates on National Forest System lands, as well as adjacent landowners so they’re not trespassing or encroaching onto the National Forest System lands,” said Jordan Ketola, Hiawatha and Ottawa National Forests land surveyor.

The second project will assess stream crossings, such as bridges, railroads, and dams. That information will be used to identify and prioritize future projects proactively rather than reactively.

