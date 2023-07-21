U.S. Forest Service investing $360k in Hiawatha National Forest

Hiawatha National Forest
Hiawatha National Forest(Stephen Jacob DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced that it is investing $360,000 in Hiawatha National Forest.

The money will be used for two projects that reduce wildfire risk and restore healthy forests through the Good Neighbor Authority. The first project will clearly mark boundaries for property lines so the land can be managed without disturbing neighbors.

Experts say the boundary markers will serve the public as well as land managers.

“They’ll be easily visible for land managers and the general public that recreates on National Forest System lands, as well as adjacent landowners so they’re not trespassing or encroaching onto the National Forest System lands,” said Jordan Ketola, Hiawatha and Ottawa National Forests land surveyor.

The second project will assess stream crossings, such as bridges, railroads, and dams. That information will be used to identify and prioritize future projects proactively rather than reactively.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck fire in Marquette Township Super One parking lot, July 20, 2023.
Marquette Township firefighters respond to truck fire in Super One parking lot
Michigan map and airplane wing image.
Update: Proposed cut to Essential Air Service voted down in US House
The Boy Scout leaders assisted all responding units with the search.
3 Boy Scouts missing from Alger County camp text 911, located by rescue team
This is the street where the attack occurred.
DNR explains investigation into animal attack
Mugshot of Erick Alatalo
Lake Linden man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

Traffic in Downtown Escanaba
Escanaba Uber driver discusses rideshare market in Delta County
Ceremony for new trail system in Manistique Township
Ribbon cutting event unveils new trail system in Manistique Township
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was ranked number 7 on a top ten list of camping spots in the...
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore lands on Top-10 list for best camping spots
Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
Ironwood woman found guilty on 5 counts of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County
Golf outing at Escanaba Country Club.
Escanaba residents tee up to fund local student athletes