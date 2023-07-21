UPHS assists in Peregrine Falcon conservation

The Peregrine Falcon is an endangered species in Michigan.
The box is located on the roof of U.P. Health System Marquette.
The box is located on the roof of U.P. Health System Marquette.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Health System Marquette is working alongside the Michigan DNR to help an endangered species.

In 2021, the U.P. Health System agreed to allow the Michigan DNR to place a recovery box on the roof of their building. These boxes work as an alternative nesting location for Peregrine Falcons.

Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell said the box is providing a safe location for the falcons to raise their young.

“It’s providing that nesting habitat that just doesn’t exist anywhere else in Marquette,” Roell said. “So last year, they raised two chicks here at this site. We didn’t band at this site because I didn’t want to disturb them on their first year at this box and then this year they raised one chick.”

The Peregrine Falcon is listed as an endangered species in Michigan.

The DNR attaches bands to the falcons that enter the box. This way, researchers can tell if a bird returns or if a new one shows up. Doing this along with monitoring known nesting sites helps the DNR monitor the population.

Roell said conservation efforts like this have drastically improved the chances that Peregrine Falcons survive.

“This was a species that was destined to be extinct and it is now thriving to the point where it was taken off the federal list,” Roell said. “It’s still endangered in many states, and it happens to still be endangered here in Michigan.”

Director of Plant Operations Cheryl Bollero-Oberstar said the hospital accepted the box after moving into its new facility.

“It’s just a collaboration,” Bollero-Oberstar said. “I feel that it was an opportunity and we tried it, and we actually got falcons and so it worked out very well for us.”

Roell said another recovery box can be found at the Landmark Inn. He also said the Michigan DNR has been monitoring Peregrine Falcon populations for more than 25 years.

Click here to see photos and more information about U.P. Health System Marquette’s collaboration efforts with the Michigan DNR.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck fire in Marquette Township Super One parking lot, July 20, 2023.
Marquette Township firefighters respond to truck fire in Super One parking lot
Michigan map and airplane wing image.
Update: Proposed cut to Essential Air Service voted down in US House
The Boy Scout leaders assisted all responding units with the search.
3 Boy Scouts missing from Alger County camp text 911, located by rescue team
This is the street where the attack occurred.
DNR explains investigation into animal attack
Mugshot of Erick Alatalo
Lake Linden man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. (AG Office/File Photo)
Federal Court of Appeals grants Nessel’s request to review Line 5 case
The walk and usage of orange memorialize the children who stayed at St. Joesph's Orphanage and...
‘This is an opportunity for us to heal’: KBIC holds 3rd annual Children’s Remembrance Walk
Yoopers United is giving away prizes for volunteering.
Yoopers United is giving away prizes for volunteering
Terrence Clay was arrested for taking a teenage girl from a foster home in Forsyth Township and...
Jury trial for man accused of taking teen girl from Forsyth Township home rescheduled