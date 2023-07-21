Sunny breaks, afternoon storms through Sunday before heating ‘UP’ next week

Moments of sun, daytime showers and storms this weekend before summer heat and humidity ramp up in the U.P.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts

A mix of sunshine and pop-up showers and thunderstorms this weekend in Upper Michigan as warmer temperatures, lingering moisture plus enough energy from sweeping Canadian Prairies systems lead to afternoon cloud development.

Following Sunday’s Canadian Prairies system passage over the U.P., the jet stream migrates north of the region, leading to increasing heat and humidity later next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with few showers over the Keweenaw; patchy morning fog

>Lows: 40s/50s (cooler interior)

Saturday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms; scattered west/central and fewer east; warmest inland

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms; fewer west and scattered central/east; warmest inland

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms early then tapering off in the daytime; warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with few pop-up afternoon showers; warmer

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered showers; hot, humid

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms diminishing late; hot, humid and breezy

>Highs: 80s/90

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; cooler

>Highs: 70s/80

