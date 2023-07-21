Ribbon cutting event unveils new trail system in Manistique Township

MANISTIQUE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new set of trails has opened in Schoolcraft County that you can now use daily.

On Friday morning, a new trail system from the Manistique Township Environmental Education Lab officially opened. The roughly two-mile trail system features an overlook of the local area and structures like bird boxes will be hung up.

Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Deputy Information Officer John Pepin said a special grant made this new trail system possible.

“We contributed a Recreation Passport Grant in the amount of $63,400 and that was put in with other funds that the township had also pulled together on their own,” Pepin said.

The trail unveiling hosted speakers from the Michigan DNR as well as State Rep. David Prestin. Prestin said projects like these showcase what makes the Upper Peninsula unique.

“Get an experience that you may not normally see, especially up here in this region in Manistique, Schoolcraft County. Which kind of has a unique topography and ecosystem all to its own,” Prestin said.

Environmental Education Lab Committee Members Heidi Troyer and Deb LeBlanc said the community is welcome to host all sorts of events at the trails.

“It’s open all the time though we kind of discourage after-dark use just for safety reasons, but it’s open to the public all the time. We’re starting to plan a field trip for the teachers this fall. It has been used quite a bit in the past by the local schools,” Troyer said.

“It’s really wonderful to see that the lab is still very active with school children and community members still coming out. It’s a long-lasting project and the new additions are just awesome because now we can get people with accessibility needs to be able to come out and do more,” LeBlanc said.

Troyer said extra gravel was donated to keep the trails maintained longer and continual upkeep will be prioritized. You can find the trails off Krummich Rd.

