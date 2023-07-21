A pleasant day then bouts of thundershowers this weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Friday! It will be a gorgeous end to the week with sunny skies and pleasant conditions. This weekend will be warmer and more seasonal. If you’re getting outdoors this weekend, you’ll have to dodge some scattered showers and thundershowers. Those will pop up in the afternoon and evening on Saturday and Sunday. Then, the pattern changes with an upper-level ridge in the jetstream bringing a big heat dome. This will be coupled with very moist tropical air. Therefore at times, we could have temperatures in the low 90s and conditions feeling oppressive.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 70s north, upper 70s south

Saturday: Partly sunny with afternoon thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to mid 70s along shorelines, upper 70s to 80° inland

Sunday: Partly sunny with afternoon thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to mid 70s along shorelines, upper 70s to 80° inland

Monday: A mix of sun/clouds with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: A mix of sun/clouds with isolated showers

Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with hot and humid conditions

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot/humid with evening thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck fire in Marquette Township Super One parking lot, July 20, 2023.
Marquette Township firefighters respond to truck fire in Super One parking lot
Michigan map and airplane wing image.
Update: Proposed cut to Essential Air Service voted down in US House
The Boy Scout leaders assisted all responding units with the search.
3 Boy Scouts missing from Alger County camp text 911, located by rescue team
Texas Roadhouse.
Texas Roadhouse seeks liquor license
Mugshot of Erick Alatalo
Lake Linden man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

ncie
A pleasant day with bouts of thundershowers this weekend
Mix of sunshine and pop-up showers, thunderstorms as temperatures trend upward this weekend.
Sunny moments, pop-up showers and t’storms as we warm up to the weekend
showers
Showers gradually clear then a warm is on the horizon
showers
Showers gradually decrease today