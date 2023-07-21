A pleasant day then bouts of thundershowers this weekend

Happy Friday! It will be a gorgeous end to the week with sunny skies and pleasant conditions. This weekend will be warmer and more seasonal. If you’re getting outdoors this weekend, you’ll have to dodge some scattered showers and thundershowers. Those will pop up in the afternoon and evening on Saturday and Sunday. Then, the pattern changes with an upper-level ridge in the jetstream bringing a big heat dome. This will be coupled with very moist tropical air. Therefore at times, we could have temperatures in the low 90s and conditions feeling oppressive.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 70s north, upper 70s south

Saturday: Partly sunny with afternoon thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to mid 70s along shorelines, upper 70s to 80° inland

Sunday: Partly sunny with afternoon thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to mid 70s along shorelines, upper 70s to 80° inland

Monday: A mix of sun/clouds with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: A mix of sun/clouds with isolated showers

Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with hot and humid conditions

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot/humid with evening thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.