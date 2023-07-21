Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore lands on Top-10 list for best camping spots

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was ranked number 7 on a top ten list of camping spots in the...
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was ranked number 7 on a top ten list of camping spots in the nation.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was ranked number seven on a list of best camping spots in the nation by The Dyrt.

U.S. National Park Service (NPS) Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore visual information specialist, Hannah Bradburn, said the camping website ranked the backcountry sites based on reviews and ratings from users.

From inland lakes, hikes, waterfalls and of course, the national lakeshore, campers have many activities to choose from. Bradburn said all the campsites in the area have something great to offer.

“Pictured Rocks is a special place. We have dunes, we have cliffs and we have lush green forests,” said Bradburn. “It’s a really unique place as well. Where else can you go where you see the kinds of cliffs that come over Lake Superior? There’s nothing like it.”

NPS urges all visitors to plan trips like a park ranger. The NPS Pictured Rocks website will have information to aid you in your planning and help ensure proper safety and preparedness.

