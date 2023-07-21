‘Party girl’ and friend celebrate their 100th birthdays

SPALDING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The ladies of the Red Hat Rovers of Powers celebrated two of their own for turning 100 years old.

June Bouty, who turned 100 on June 30, and Jeanne Corrigan, who will reach the milestone on August 5, had lunch, cake and ice cream in the pavilion at Veterans Park in Spalding Township.

The women received certificates of accomplishment presented by Senator Ed McBroom (R-38th State Senate District).

“I’m honored to be here with two ladies who have done such an amazing job and left such a great legacy to all of us to share and to celebrate,” McBroom said.

The Red Hat Society’s website said it is an international organization that helps women enjoy life and fulfill their dreams.

Both women have large families. Corrigan raised five boys and five girls after her husband passed away. Bouty has nine grandchildren and more than 20 great-grandchildren.

She said she’s just about done with the celebrations.

“I said, ‘how many parties do I have to have?’ They call me the party girl,” Bouty said.

One of her secrets for her longevity was “clean living,” she said.

When asked for tips on how to live such a long life successfully, Corrigan said, “Just make a good life for yourself.”

For herself? She kept busy.

“And got into trouble once or twice,” she said.

