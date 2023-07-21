Outback Art Fair happening in Marquette July 29 & 30

In its 29th year, the show will once again be held at Picnic Rocks
Outback Art Fair is happening at Picnic Rocks. Traditionally the fair is packed with vendors and those looking to take home a unique treasure from a vendor
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year marks the 29th year of the Outback Art Fair in Marquette. This year’s show is set for July 29 & 30 at Picnic Rocks. Outback Art Fair Organizer Cindy Engle stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about what you can expect this year.

Hours for this year’s Outback Art Fair:

Saturday - 10:00am-6:00pm

Sunday - 10:00am-5:00pm

