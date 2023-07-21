Outback Art Fair happening in Marquette July 29 & 30

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year marks the 29th year of the Outback Art Fair in Marquette. This year’s show is set for July 29 & 30 at Picnic Rocks. Outback Art Fair Organizer Cindy Engle stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about what you can expect this year.

Hours for this year’s Outback Art Fair:

Saturday - 10:00am-6:00pm

Sunday - 10:00am-5:00pm

