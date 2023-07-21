New playground on the way to Mather Elementary

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Mather Elementary has demolished the old playground to make room for a new one.

After months of fundraising efforts by the community and the students, the new playground is on its way. The playground will include ADA-compatible areas as well as a new basketball court in the back.

Nicole Lasak, 6-12 principal, said money was earned in part by the students of Mather Elementary through a lemonade stand and a penny war. The stand helped Mather Elementary reach its fundraising goal of $150,000. Once the mark was reached, the Board of Education matched those earnings.

Balko Construction and the Mather maintenance and admin team worked together to demo the old playground, and Gerou Excavating hauled it all away at a lower price.

Lasak said the wooden structure was loved by the community.

“That wood structure was community-built, so we wanted to make sure that, in the process of replacing it, we involved the kids and got them pumped up for the whole project. I think when they see that go up in a few weeks there’s going to be a lot of excitement,” said Lasak.

The equipment is scheduled to arrive on August 3. Lasak said it should be set up and ready to use in the following couple of weeks.

