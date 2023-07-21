Music, dancing and all things Hiawatha: Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Tourist Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival is making its return to Tourist Park for its 43rd year.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to the festival site for an early look at the set-up.

Hiawatha Music Co-op Executive Director Terri Bocklund tells Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon that Hiawatha is something special, and it draws musicians from all over the U.S. She adds that it’s a very family-friendly event and you’ll leave with more friends than you came with.

Hiawatha Music Festival kicks off on Friday, July 21, and wraps up July 23.

You can purchase your tickets, and park, at the Kaufman Sports Complex.

RV camping is booked, but there are still tent spaces available throughout the weekend.

Watch Friday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today to hear from festival organizers, check out the merchandise, learn about the ways you can gain free entry into the festival and jam to some tunes.

Elizabeth and Tia chat with the Executive Director of the Hiawatha Music Co-op about the 43rd annual return of the traditional music festival.

Hiawatha merchandise fashion show.

Walk-about jam session at Hiawatha Music Festival.

Music, dancing, and how to get your tickets to Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival.

You can learn more about the Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival and the Hiawatha Music Co-op at hiawathamusic.org.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.