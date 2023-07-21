L&M Fleet Supply opens first Michigan location in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - L&M Fleet Supply soft opened their first Michigan store in Escanaba on March 6.

This week marks their grand opening with raffles and special guests.

The company has been in business since 1959. Store co-owner Del Matteson is the grandson of one of the original founders.

Matteson said the company’s leadership chose Escanaba for their first Michigan store because they knew the area would be a great fit.

“We feel like the clientele in the area, the environment overall as far as the homeowners, cabin owners, lakes, trees, tourism, all those things, hardworking good people, match up really well with where we come from in Northern Minnesota,” Matteson said.

Department Head Michelle Silsby started working for L&M this past fall. She said getting the store ready for the grand opening was a lot of work but also exciting.

“It’s been a blast,” Silsby said. “I’m excited to go forward. I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time. We all have been.”

Matteson said L&M plans to hold another grand opening next summer, and they’re sticking with the U.P. Next up? Marquette in summer 2024.

