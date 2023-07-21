L&M Fleet Supply opens first Michigan location in Escanaba

L&M Fleet Supply holds grand opening of first Michigan location in Escanaba
L&M Fleet Supply holds grand opening of first Michigan location in Escanaba(Barbara Bellinger | WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - L&M Fleet Supply soft opened their first Michigan store in Escanaba on March 6.

This week marks their grand opening with raffles and special guests.

The company has been in business since 1959. Store co-owner Del Matteson is the grandson of one of the original founders.

Matteson said the company’s leadership chose Escanaba for their first Michigan store because they knew the area would be a great fit.

“We feel like the clientele in the area, the environment overall as far as the homeowners, cabin owners, lakes, trees, tourism, all those things, hardworking good people, match up really well with where we come from in Northern Minnesota,” Matteson said.

Department Head Michelle Silsby started working for L&M this past fall. She said getting the store ready for the grand opening was a lot of work but also exciting.

“It’s been a blast,” Silsby said. “I’m excited to go forward. I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time. We all have been.”

Matteson said L&M plans to hold another grand opening next summer, and they’re sticking with the U.P. Next up? Marquette in summer 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan map and airplane wing image.
Update: Proposed cut to Essential Air Service voted down in US House
Truck fire in Marquette Township Super One parking lot, July 20, 2023.
Marquette Township firefighters respond to truck fire in Super One parking lot
Governor Whitmer signs legislation expanding voting rights
Texas Roadhouse.
Texas Roadhouse seeks liquor license
Canadian National railroad
Manistique police car hit by train as officer pursues suspect on foot

Latest News

The wraps are used as an environmental replacement for plastic products to store food and can...
Keweenaw CAPE’s Make It UP! Makerspace holds beeswax wrap workshop
Keweenaw Coffee Works co-owner looks back at 10 years of business
According to Co-Owner Valerie Baciak, a celebration for the anniversary is being planned for...
Keweenaw Coffee Works co-owner looks back at 10 years of business
Escanaba residents tee up to fund local student atheletes