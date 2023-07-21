InvestUP CEO: Keeping Essential Air Service is a ‘sigh of relief’ for UP commercial flights

The Essential Air Service was established in 1978 to guarantee that small markets would maintain scheduled service after airline carriers could decide what markets they would service.
Ford Airpot is one of the five U.P. airports that receives benefits from the Essential Air...
Ford Airpot is one of the five U.P. airports that receives benefits from the Essential Air Service(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - This week, the Essential Air Service (EAS) was on the chopping block. A vote to eliminate the program failed Thursday.

“For those five airports that receive support for EAS, I think it would have profoundly impacted their operations,” said Marty Fittante, InvestUP CEO.

Fittante said Thursday’s vote securing the Essential Air Service is encouraging for the future of U.P. commercial flights.

Without it, scheduled air service could disappear in most Upper Michigan communities.

All of the U.P.’s commercial airports, except Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport, get EAS funding. Each airport receives more than $3 million annually.

An amendment to cut the service was added to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Bill, a bill that is voted on once every five years. Michigan Representative Jack Bergman (R-1st Congressional District) voted against the amendment Thursday.

“In Michigan’s First District alone, we have seven of the nine EAS-eligible airports,” Bergman said. “I have to educate my colleagues on the importance of EAS to rural communities like ours.”

Fittante said there is more work to be done to improve U.P. commercial airports.

“What we are trying to build out is ensuring there is more reliable air service and more robust air service into the Upper Peninsula airports,” Fittante said. “It is difficult to do business in the Upper Peninsula because of what flight schedules look like.”

While the House struck down the amendment to cut the Essential Air Service, lawmakers still need to vote on the overall FAA Reauthorization Bill.

