Inaugural Escanaba music festival takes out loan to cover costs

A drummer performs a soundcheck on the first day of the inaugural Northern Lights Music Festival
A drummer performs a soundcheck on the first day of the inaugural Northern Lights Music Festival(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The first Northern Lights Music Festival opened its doors to concert goers today at the U.P. State Fairgrounds.

Earlier in the week, Visit Escanaba CEO Robert Micheau secured an additional $250,000 from Delta County to cover unforeseen construction costs.

“This is a first-time event and obviously you learn a lot,” Micheau said. “We ended up making some really great investments and the construction costs were substantial. And we went to the county to get a loan to bridge the gap.”

The County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the loan during its meeting Tuesday.

Micheau said the grandstands at the fairgrounds were just one of the many improvements made in preparation for the festival.

“The fairgrounds sprayed insulation foam on the grandstand, which is actually going to improve the sound of the grandstand,” he said. “It makes it look nicer, of course. And they sealed all of the concrete out in front of the grandstand area. And we brought in a lot of gravel and material to build up the infield of the racetrack to support this type of event.”

Escanaba native Kevin Chown is the bassist for one of the bands performing this weekend.

He said this performance is special for him.

“The best part of a show for me is just being able to see how it affects other people and how much it means to them,” Chown said. “I really look forward to doing that in my hometown. I never had the chance to.”

10,000 people are expected to attend this weekend’s festival.

The county board said the loan would be repaid over a two-year period.

