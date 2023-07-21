“If they do it, they’ll never forget it:” MTU Aviation & Aerospace summer youth program students take to the air

Students flew around Houghton County for roughly half an hour with an experienced co-pilot...
Students flew around Houghton County for roughly half an hour with an experienced co-pilot after several days of training using flight simulators at the university.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Summer Aviation and Aerospace Youth Course students took to the skies Friday.

According to Instructor Kevin Cadeau, 19 students from across the world participated this year. The Civil Air Patrol and members of the Experimental Aviation Association put on the class.

The class started Monday, with students using flight simulators at the university to get a feel for flying aircraft. They are also taught about the requirements to earn a pilot’s license.

“We teach them what all the instruments are, how to interpret them, and then we teach them certain speeds and different things that they need to know when they’re flying the real airplanes,” said Cadeau. “They’re not going in there cold.”

The students took off from the Houghton County Memorial Airport. They originally were set to fly Thursday, but fog and low-hanging clouds prevented the flights.

The students flew with a co-pilot for roughly half an hour across the county skies before touching back down. After the flight, they each had various reactions. Some, like Eva Seeley, said they are less scared of planes.

“Before, I was like, ‘I’m kind of scared of planes,’” said Seeley. “But now that I understand what is going on behind the plane, I think it’s better.”

Others, like Eric Blount, are now interested in flying for recreation.

“Now that I have actually gone up there and flew,” said Blount, “I feel like I kind of want to get my private pilot’s license.”

Instructors of the program said they encourage students from the area to participate next year. Cadeau also encourages people who are interested in flying to contact their local airport to find a flight instructor willing to take them up.

“On an introductory flight,” added Cadeau. “And then they’d let them at the controls so they can see what it’s like and get to experience it firsthand. Because it’s something that, if they do it, they’ll never forget it.”

