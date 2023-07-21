Hancock Public Schools superintendent resigns

Hancock Public Schools Superintendent Steve Patchin
Hancock Public Schools Superintendent Steve Patchin(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hancock Public Schools Superintendent Steve Patchin will resign in September.

Patchin turned in his resignation at the July school board meeting. The board accepted his resignation, which will take effect Sept. 30.

In an email to TV6, Patchin said the reason for his resignation was that his vision for the district was not matching up with the school board’s vision for the district’s future. Patchin also said, “I will miss working with the students, teachers, and parents of Hancock.”

Hancock School Board President Dale Kero said in an email to TV6, “We thank Steve for everything that he accomplished as superintendent and wish him the best.”

Kero said the school board still needs to decide if they will post the position for a new superintendent or start with an interim since Patchin’s resignation isn’t effective until September.

Patchin began as the Hancock Public Schools superintendent in 2019 when he was voted as the replacement for Kipp Beaudoin.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck fire in Marquette Township Super One parking lot, July 20, 2023.
Marquette Township firefighters respond to truck fire in Super One parking lot
Michigan map and airplane wing image.
Update: Proposed cut to Essential Air Service voted down in US House
The Boy Scout leaders assisted all responding units with the search.
3 Boy Scouts missing from Alger County camp text 911, located by rescue team
Texas Roadhouse.
Texas Roadhouse seeks liquor license
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion

Latest News

Tia Trudgeon, Bobby Glenn Brown, and Elizabeth Peterson show off Hiawatha Music Festival...
Music, dancing and all things Hiawatha: Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Tourist Park
Hundreds gathered at Al Quaal Recreational Area for the first in-person Italian Fest in three...
124th annual Italian Fest returning to Ishpeming July 29
Myles Monaclieri stops by the TV6 studio to preview the Upper Echelon car show on Saturday at...
Creative Director of Upper Echelon previews Saturday’s car show
This year's event is happening July 29 & 30
Outback Art Fair happening in Marquette July 29 & 30