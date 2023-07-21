Hancock Public Schools superintendent resigns

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hancock Public Schools Superintendent Steve Patchin will resign in September.

Patchin turned in his resignation at the July school board meeting. The board accepted his resignation, which will take effect Sept. 30.

In an email to TV6, Patchin said the reason for his resignation was that his vision for the district was not matching up with the school board’s vision for the district’s future. Patchin also said, “I will miss working with the students, teachers, and parents of Hancock.”

Hancock School Board President Dale Kero said in an email to TV6, “We thank Steve for everything that he accomplished as superintendent and wish him the best.”

Kero said the school board still needs to decide if they will post the position for a new superintendent or start with an interim since Patchin’s resignation isn’t effective until September.

Patchin began as the Hancock Public Schools superintendent in 2019 when he was voted as the replacement for Kipp Beaudoin.

