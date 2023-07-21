Escanaba Walmart receives award from Alger County Sheriff’s Office

Alger County Sheriff's Deputy Perry King with the K-9 Unit gives Escanaba Walmart an award...
Alger County Sheriff's Deputy Perry King with the K-9 Unit gives Escanaba Walmart an award accompanied by Alger (foreground), a seasoned K-9 officer, and his friend(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County recognized the Escanaba Walmart today for their support of the county’s first responders.

The Sheriff’s Office wanted to recognize the store’s hard work, and hand delivered a plaque of appreciation today when they picked up the latest donation.

Three years ago, the store began the county donations, including treats, dog toys, hand sanitizer and water.

“It helps us stay hydrated in the summer,” K-9 Unit Sheriff’s Deputy Perry King said. “We got bug spray as well with our search team going out in the woods.”

King said it’s not just the K-9 Unit who benefits from the donations.

“The donations are not just for law enforcement,” King said. “But it’s for our EMS group, our rescue team, our jail staff, our dispatch.”

The Escanaba Walmart does these donations every three months.

The store manager encouraged everyone to give back to their local first responders.

