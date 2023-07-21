Escanaba Uber driver discusses rideshare market in Delta County

Traffic in Downtown Escanaba
Traffic in Downtown Escanaba(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - In Escanaba an Uber driver hopes ridesharing becomes more common in the area.

Christine came back from Hawaii to be with family in the area. She said she started driving for Uber because of the lack of drivers. She has driven people visiting on cruises and has even driven someone all the way to Canada. She said she is expecting even more requests with events in store for this weekend.

“With the music festival this weekend we’re hoping and expecting it to be a busy crowd so people don’t have to drive and get congested and all the traffic,” said Christine.

She encourages other people to get into the rideshare market for Delta County.

