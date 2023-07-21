City commissioners tour $14 million waste treatment project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A $14 million project to improve solids handling is underway.

Two Marquette city commissioners were given a tour of the wastewater facility and water filtration plant this morning.

Commissioners say the wastewater facility upgrade will make it more efficient and reduce the overall cost of waste disposal.

“Today, we have a solids handling project going on at the wastewater plant that we recently kicked off,” said Mark O’Neill, Marquette’s director of municipal facilities. “We thought it was a good opportunity to get the City Commissioners to kind of see the lay of the land. Some of them have not had an opportunity to tour the water and wastewater treatment plants, so we thought that we would also do that.”

After the project is finished, the yearly operating cost is expected to drop by $200,000.

You can read the full project plan here.

