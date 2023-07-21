‘Barbenheimer’ movies hit box office, hundreds flock to Dickinson County theatres for opening night showings

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Two box office hits have arrived in theaters in Upper Michigan. You may have heard of this phenomenon sweeping our country.

Moviegoers are already filing in to see the package of both movies in Quinnesec, known online as “Barbenheimer.” The “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie hits box offices the same weekend as the historical World War II film, “Oppenheimer.”

Thomas Theatre Group staff said in the Quinnesec theatre alone, more than 200 people visited the theatre for mid-day showings of both films.

“Honestly, it is going to be neck and neck, but I think ‘Barbie’ will edge ‘Oppenheimer ‘slightly,” said Jennifer Alwine, Quinnesec Thomas Theatre Group General Manager. “This is because you will get more kids and families. ‘Oppenheimer’ will be a fantastic film too. It will be hard to say, but I think ‘Barbie’ will edge it out just a little bit.”

Staff said they expect Saturday to be extremely busy and they recommend you purchase tickets ahead of time. Next Thursday, the theatre will run a special promotion for “Barbie.” It will offer $5 tickets and $5 combos for girls night.

