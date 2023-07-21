‘Barbenheimer’ movies hit box office, hundreds flock to Dickinson County theatres for opening night showings

The Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie hits box offices the same weekend as the historical World War II film, Oppenheimer.
Barbenheimer que es
"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" open in box offices this weekend. Many online are calling the duo "Barbenheimer"(AP)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Two box office hits have arrived in theaters in Upper Michigan. You may have heard of this phenomenon sweeping our country.

Moviegoers are already filing in to see the package of both movies in Quinnesec, known online as “Barbenheimer.” The “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie hits box offices the same weekend as the historical World War II film, “Oppenheimer.”

Thomas Theatre Group staff said in the Quinnesec theatre alone, more than 200 people visited the theatre for mid-day showings of both films.

“Honestly, it is going to be neck and neck, but I think ‘Barbie’ will edge ‘Oppenheimer ‘slightly,” said Jennifer Alwine, Quinnesec Thomas Theatre Group General Manager. “This is because you will get more kids and families. ‘Oppenheimer’ will be a fantastic film too. It will be hard to say, but I think ‘Barbie’ will edge it out just a little bit.”

Staff said they expect Saturday to be extremely busy and they recommend you purchase tickets ahead of time. Next Thursday, the theatre will run a special promotion for “Barbie.” It will offer $5 tickets and $5 combos for girls night.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck fire in Marquette Township Super One parking lot, July 20, 2023.
Marquette Township firefighters respond to truck fire in Super One parking lot
Michigan map and airplane wing image.
Update: Proposed cut to Essential Air Service voted down in US House
The Boy Scout leaders assisted all responding units with the search.
3 Boy Scouts missing from Alger County camp text 911, located by rescue team
This is the street where the attack occurred.
DNR explains investigation into animal attack
Mugshot of Erick Alatalo
Lake Linden man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

Sunny breaks, afternoon storms through Sunday before heating 'UP' next week
Students flew around Houghton County for roughly half an hour with an experienced co-pilot...
“If they do it, they’ll never forget it:” MTU Aviation & Aerospace summer youth program students take to the air
Moments of sun, daytime showers and storms this weekend before summer heat and humidity ramp up...
Sunny breaks, afternoon storms through Sunday before heating ‘UP’ next week
Ford Airpot is one of the five U.P. airports that receives benefits from the Essential Air...
InvestUP CEO: Keeping Essential Air Service is a ‘sigh of relief’ for UP commercial flights