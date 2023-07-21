Appeal denied for Menominee Township man convicted of assault and reckless driving

Mugshot for Ryan Philipps.
Mugshot for Ryan Philipps.(Menominee County Sheriff's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - An appeal was denied for a man found guilty last year of reckless driving causing serious impairment and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

26-year-old Ryan Philipps was found guilty after a four-day jury trial in September 2022 in Menominee County Circuit Court.

Philipps was sentenced to 38 months to 10 years in prison for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and 12 months in jail for reckless driving causing serious impairment, to be served concurrently.

On Thursday the Michigan Court of Appeals denied Philipps appeal of his jury convictions.

In Aug. 2019, Philipps hit a former friend with his car after an argument involving a marijuana grow business. The victim suffered rib and femur fractures, as well as an ACL tear and significant road rash.

The Department of Attorney General acted as special prosecuting attorney on the case because Philipps’ father is a defense attorney in the county and often appears before the Menominee County courts.

In his appeal, Philipps claimed that the prosecution disqualified his father from acting as his attorney because his father’s testimony might be necessary at trial. He argued that the trial court erred because his father’s testimony was not likely to be necessary and, even if it was, his father should not have been disqualified before trial.

Philipps also argued that his constitutional rights were violated and his “prearrest silence” was being used against him.

The Court of Appeals found no merit to Philipps claims and his convictions were upheld.

