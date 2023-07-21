Alger County Fair receives MDARD grant, upgrades horse arena

The fair will run from August 4 through 6 this year.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Fair has upgraded its horse arena thanks to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and their County Fairs Capital Improvement Grant.

The Alger County Fair was awarded $24,388 to fix safety issues within the horse arena.

Paul Naasz, Alger County Fair board president, said the arena floor was getting too old and dangerous.

“Through wind erosion and grating and dragging, the surface was getting eroded so bad that we were having issues with horses slipping and falling,” said Naasz. “So, it ended up being an unsafe situation and we just felt as a board that we needed to improve the conditions.”

The Ben Lauren Memorial Livestock Show will take place Saturday and Sunday, and the fair will run from August 4-6 this year.

