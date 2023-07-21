124th annual Italian Fest returning to Ishpeming July 29

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Italian Festival has a rich history in Ishpeming.

What started out as a fundraiser for the Italian American Mutual Aid Society, turned into a fun celebration of heritage, food, and camaraderie.

The St. Rocco-St. Anthony Society’s Italian Fest makes its return to Al Quaal for the 124th year.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with the society’s President and Feast Chairman Jim Bertucci about the tradition of the fest.

The all-day picnic kicks off at noon and includes food vendors, live music, bingo, kids’ games, and more.

And perhaps the most fan-favorite staple: homemade meatballs by the Valela family. The line will be long, but Bertucci says they’re worth it. He adds that you should line up at the Society’s food booth early because they will sell out. Only 1,500 meatballs will be made and they’re all expected to go.

The Italian Fest takes over Al Quaal Recreation Area on Saturday, July 29 beginning at noon.

You can learn more about the Italian Fest at ishpemingitalianfest.com.

