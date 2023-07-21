124th annual Italian Fest returning to Ishpeming July 29

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks tradition, food and feasting with the President of the St. Rocco-St. Anthony Society on the TV6 Morning News.
Hundreds gathered at Al Quaal Recreational Area for the first in-person Italian Fest in three...
Hundreds gathered at Al Quaal Recreational Area for the first in-person Italian Fest in three years(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Italian Festival has a rich history in Ishpeming.

What started out as a fundraiser for the Italian American Mutual Aid Society, turned into a fun celebration of heritage, food, and camaraderie.

The St. Rocco-St. Anthony Society’s Italian Fest makes its return to Al Quaal for the 124th year.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with the society’s President and Feast Chairman Jim Bertucci about the tradition of the fest.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Jim Bertucci about the growth and tradition of Ishpeming's Italian Festival.

The all-day picnic kicks off at noon and includes food vendors, live music, bingo, kids’ games, and more.

And perhaps the most fan-favorite staple: homemade meatballs by the Valela family. The line will be long, but Bertucci says they’re worth it. He adds that you should line up at the Society’s food booth early because they will sell out. Only 1,500 meatballs will be made and they’re all expected to go.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Jim Bertucci talk about food and feasting ahead of Ishpeming's Italian Fest.

The Italian Fest takes over Al Quaal Recreation Area on Saturday, July 29 beginning at noon.

You can learn more about the Italian Fest at ishpemingitalianfest.com.

