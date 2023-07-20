What’s next for the 16 Michigan GOP members accused of election fraud?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a dozen Michigan GOP members were charged Tuesday for signing their name to paperwork falsely claiming that Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

The charges come as the former president said he’s the target of a federal investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the election.

Read: Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election

The 16 individuals named in Attorney General Dana Nessel’s charges are each facing eight felony counts, including conspiracy to commit forgery. This addition to the charges is significant, according to Cooley Law Professor Michael McDaniel.

“That is pretty important,” McDaniel said. “Because it means that the action of going into the capitol by some of them is going to be attributed to all of them.”

McDaniel said the next step in the process is an arraignment that should take place in the next week or two.

Co-Chair of Ingham County Republicans, Norm Shinkle, said he has been in contact with some of the individuals who are facing charges.

“There are some people who are nervous about it, obviously,” Shinkle said. “If you are faced with 85 years of felony counts, how could you not be nervous about it?”

Michigan is one of seven other states where supporters of Trump signed certificates that falsely stated he won their states. The fake certificates were ignored, but the attempt has been subject to investigations.

McDaniel said Nessel is doing the right thing by focusing on Michigan instead of a broader conspiracy. He said although 85 years is the maximum each person could be sentenced with if they are found guilty, there is a large range that we might see.

“The minimum for election fraud is about a $1,000 fine,” McDaniel said. “So it could be some range of a sentence there.”

During the arraignment, each of the 16 members will be allowed to plead their case after they are read all of their charges in an open court.

“These Republicans attempted to undermine the very foundations of our democracy, and their actions are a stain on the proud history of our state and the rule of law,” Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes stated on Twitter.

The Michigan Republican Party posted, “AG Dana Nessel’s recent charge of forgery and conspiracy against sixteen alternative electors in Michigan has sparked valid concerns regarding the possible misuse of power by her office.”

