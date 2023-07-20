TV6 All Stars to play in Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament is making its return for the 31st year, and a team from TV6 is coming back to defend its sportsmanship award-holder title.

The tournament is happening at LaCombe Field in Negaunee, with the first game starting at 5:30 on Friday, July 21, and the final game being at 3:00 on Sunday.

The TV6 All Stars will play against LaCosse and Associates on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

The tournament is named after Renee Thomas, a Negaunee High School valedictorian who passed away from leukemia 31 years ago. The tournament started that summer to create a scholarship fund for each NHS valedictorian to come.

Organizer, and Renee’s niece, Haley Thomas says this tournament has grown tremendously in its three decades, and it now raises funds for much more than scholarships.

