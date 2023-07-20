Texas Roadhouse seeks liquor license

Texas Roadhouse.
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A steakhouse chain is seeking a liquor license in Marquette.

A Texas Roadhouse will be opening in Marquette on the site east of the Fraco Showroom and Gordon Food Service Store on US-41. At a regular meeting of the Marquette Township Board, the Board considered a request from Texas Roadhouse to grant township support for a Resort Class C liquor license.

The Board voted unanimously to grant support for the license.

Marquette Township Manager Jon Kangas says the board supported the request as a way to support the business.

“The business owner feels this is a necessary part of their operation,” said Kangas. “The township board supported it in support of the business.”

Texas Roadhouse is in the process of applying for a liquor license with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, but it needed support from the local government before filing the application.

