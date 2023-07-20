Sunny moments, pop-up showers and t’storms as we warm up to the weekend

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts

Showers and thunderstorms gradually taper off late Thursday as high pressure builds over Upper Michigan. It’ll be a mix of sunshine and pop-up showers and thunderstorms from Friday to Saturday as warmer temperatures and lingering moisture lead to afternoon cloud development.

A Canadian Prairies system sweeps across the region Sunday to produce scattered rain and thunderstorms across the U.P.

Summertime heat and humidity increase later next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms then gradually clearing overnight; patchy dense morning fog

>Lows: 40s/50s (cooler interior and Keweenaw)

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with few pop-up afternoon showers; warmest inland

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms; warmest inland

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; warmest inland

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms early then tapering off in the daytime; warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with few pop-up afternoon showers; scattered rain and thunderstorms late; warmer and breezy

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms; hot, humid and breezy

>Highs: 80s/90

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms diminishing late; hot, humid and breezy

>Highs: 80s/90

