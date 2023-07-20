Showers gradually clear then a warm is on the horizon

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
An area of low pressure is slowly moving across the U.P. with showers and thunderstorms this morning. Showers will gradually decrease from west to east. This weekend we’re expecting more seasonal conditions with chances for afternoon showers. Then, the pattern shifts next week with an upper level ridge bringing an unseasonably warm air mass to the region with humidity by next Wednesday!

Today: Morning showers then clouds decrease

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s for most, low 60s west

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70sorth, upper 70s to 80°south

Saturday: Partly cloudy with some pop-up showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers during the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warmer, and humid

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

