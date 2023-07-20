New Marquette County 4-H program underway at Al Quaal

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The first year of the Marquette County 4-H program is in full swing.

Kelsie Luokkala, 4-H Summer Camp coordinator, said this specific camp is for kids ages 6 through 13 that want to learn something different. On Thursday, camp staff invited people from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to come to talk to the kids about sea lamprey.

Luokkala said every day features something different, but there is always a slot for an educational presentation.

“We’re running this camp because we want to provide opportunities for kids in the area to try new things that they haven’t before and provide really affordable options for kids in the area,” said Luokkala.

Thursday was the end of the first session of the camp. The next session will begin July 31 and end August 3, then there will be one from August 14-17.

The 4-H team is looking for additional volunteers for next year’s camp. 4-H is an organization that is run through Michigan State University Extension Office, and if you are interested in volunteering you can contact the camp director, Liana Pepin, by email at deisenro@msu.edu.

