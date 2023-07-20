New Delta County Conservation District board members attend first meeting

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New board members, Joe Kaplan and Nate Brockman, said they plan to bring change that reflects what the community wants to the board of the Delta County Conservation District.

Brockman said he had been retired for four years when he decided to run for the board.

“I was enjoying my retirement. Hunting. Fishing. Just doing the stuff around home,” he said. “And then I got involved in this.”

He said he made the decision because he was unsuccessful at getting the board to make changes while a community member.

“So then, I happened to look at it and saw that, ‘Well, in order to change things, you’re going to have to get involved,’” Brockman said.

Kaplan told TV6 News after the meeting that his main goal is to increase the visibility of the work the Conservation District does in Escanaba.

“[The Conservation District] has a huge impact on the residents of Delta County,” he said. “Their mission is pretty poorly known, although a lot of taxpayer money goes to support a district’s conservation mission within communities.”

Brockman added that he had a special skill that would help him during his service on the board.

“I’m a planner. I have a plan, I have a backup plan, and I have a plan for the backup plan,” he said.

There was a lot of back and forth between seasoned board members and Kaplan during the two-and-a-half-hour meeting, so much so that the board couldn’t move forward on two of the agenda items. Instead, they scheduled a special meeting for July 25 to discuss a policy amendment for vacation carryover and the DLA payment for board CEO Rory Mattson.

