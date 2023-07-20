New Baraga County ‘Communities That Care’ coordinator’s main goal is keeping youth safe

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tom Leeds is the new Baraga County Communities that Care (CTC) Coordinator.

On Thursday Morning Leeds and the Baraga CTC organization had an educational presentation at the Baraga County Memorial Hospital in L’Anse where they talked to community leaders.

Leeds said he was hired at the end of May, but he wanted to use today’s presentation to introduce himself to some community leaders. He also stated Baraga CTC is a coalition model that involves people in the community.

“We are looking for caring community members to help do the work of the coalition because one person can’t do it all,” said Leeds. “There will be tons of things to do. Each work group member comes to one or two meetings per month and does a little work outside the meetings.”

The Texas native said he brings 40-plus years of customer service to this position. Leeds also said part of the reason he applied was because he lost a family member to drugs.

“My brother, I lost him 18 years ago of a drug overdose, so this means a whole lot to me to help organize and help these kids not to start drugs,” said Leeds.

Leeds said the Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) runs the Baraga County CTC. GLRC Director of Prevention Services Tracy Johnson said apart from Leeds’s outgoing personality, she hired him because he has a flexible schedule.

“The position is only 25 hours per week, and sometimes it does take more than the 25 hours that we’re able to pay,” said Johnson. “Tom had no problem whatsoever with being able to take on a 25-hour position.”

Baraga County Commissioner Chad Cichosz said he came to learn new ways to keep Baraga County’s youth safe.

“100% interested in doing any and everything I can for our kids I’m also a High School baseball coach and I have two younger kids of my own and I’m trying to do anything and everything we can to keep them on the right path,” said Cichosz.

Leeds said the organization will be sending youth surveys once the school year begins. He also said once Baraga CTC gets the results from the survey, it can spot risks and move forward.

