Marquette Township firefighters respond to truck fire in Super One parking lot

Truck fire in Marquette Township Super One parking lot, July 20, 203.
Truck fire in Marquette Township Super One parking lot, July 20, 203.(Mark Evans/MediaBrew)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A bread truck caught fire in the Super One parking lot Thursday morning.

Photos showed the delivery truck on fire shortly after 8:00 a.m. Videos showed firefighters responding to extinguish the flames.

According to a Marquette Township Firefighter on scene, no one was injured in the fire. The cause is believed to be from a mechanical failure.

The Fire Department said that the driver noticed something was wrong with the truck and pulled into Super One Foods. The driver went inside to speak with someone at the store and when the driver walked back out to the truck, it was on fire.

Store operations were not impacted by the fire.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Bread Truck Extinguished at Super One Foods
Bread Truck Extinguished at Super One Foods(WLUC)

