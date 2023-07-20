Marquette Golf Club hosts 26th annual ‘Tee Up 4 Tails’

Golfers line up for the start of the "Tee Up 4 Tails" Tournament.
Golfers line up for the start of the "Tee Up 4 Tails" Tournament.(WLUC)
By Ethan Jennings
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Golfers teed off at the Marquette Golf Club Thursday for a Marquette County animal shelter.

Tee Up 4 Tails is a fundraiser for the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS). There were 31 teams of four players in the tournament, which the Tee Up 4 Tails Chair Karen Rhodes said is close to the tournament’s all-time high.

On top of the tournament itself, there were also silent auction items.

Rhodes said that this fundraiser is very important to UPAWS.

“Everything that we do, all of our operating expenses, and having a staff there and paying our bills, all comes from donations from the community, of which we have many, and fundraisers like this,” Rhodes said.

The tournament was sponsored by the Huber Agency. UPAWS is hoping to raise $15,000 this year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan map and airplane wing image.
Proposed cut to Essential Air Service would cripple most UP commercial airports
Governor Whitmer signs legislation expanding voting rights
Texas Roadhouse.
Texas Roadhouse seeks liquor license
Canadian National railroad
Manistique police car hit by train as officer pursues suspect on foot
Blackrocks Brewery
Marquette City Planning Commission approves expansion to Blackrocks Brewery

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at LaCombe Field ahead of the Renee Thomas Memorial Softball...
TV6 All Stars to play in Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament
The Ishpeming Fire Department has historical artifacts on display for its 150-year open house...
150 years of history on display: you’re invited to the Ishpeming Fire Department’s open house
Truck fire in Marquette Township Super One parking lot, July 20, 203.
Marquette Township firefighters respond to truck fire in Super One parking lot
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Food distribution scheduled in Menominee County Thursday morning