Marquette Golf Club hosts 26th annual ‘Tee Up 4 Tails’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Golfers teed off at the Marquette Golf Club Thursday for a Marquette County animal shelter.

Tee Up 4 Tails is a fundraiser for the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS). There were 31 teams of four players in the tournament, which the Tee Up 4 Tails Chair Karen Rhodes said is close to the tournament’s all-time high.

On top of the tournament itself, there were also silent auction items.

Rhodes said that this fundraiser is very important to UPAWS.

“Everything that we do, all of our operating expenses, and having a staff there and paying our bills, all comes from donations from the community, of which we have many, and fundraisers like this,” Rhodes said.

The tournament was sponsored by the Huber Agency. UPAWS is hoping to raise $15,000 this year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.