Marquette DDA hosts Downtown Connect to discuss impact of events

(Marquette Downtown Development Authority logo)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On the third Thursday of every month members of the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) gather with businesses and stakeholders to discuss how things are going.

This is a public opportunity for people to have a discussion on the current issues regarding downtown Marquette. During the most recent Downtown Connect meeting they talked about the Fourth of July weekend, Wednesday Night Farmers Market, the upcoming Music on Third, Blueberry Festival and Classic Cars on Third.

Michael Bradford, DDA business outreach and promotions director, said this gives the DDA an opportunity to address concerns in person.

“It’s just an opportunity for businesses and stakeholders to let the Downtown Development Authority know how they’re feeling, and the impact that either our events or other events or situations affect them,” said Bradford. “It gives us an opportunity to try to implement some change.”

Downtown Connect meetings take place every third Thursday of the month. It is open to downtown businesses, residents and anyone that has a stake in downtown Marquette.

