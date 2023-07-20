Marquette County searches for new solid waste supervisor

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County is looking for a new solid waste director of operations.

Brad Austin, the current solid waste director, turned in his resignation in June. He plans to move downstate to spend time with his family. His last day of work will be August 15.

In the meantime, the landfill is currently looking for a new director. Randy Yelle, the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority chairperson, describes what he’s looking for in an applicant.

“Someone that’s outgoing, that has a very good rapport with the general public, and is good at speaking,” said Yelle. “He or she will be dealing with grants and with EGLE. They’ll be more of the face of the authority.”

The MCSWMA expects operations to continue as normal during the transition to a new director. If you’d like to apply for the job, you can contact Yelle by calling (906) 249-9169.

