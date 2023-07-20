Lake Linden man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Lake Linden man was arrested as a result of a Michigan State Police investigation regarding child sexual predators in the Upper Peninsula.

43-year-old Erick John Alatalo was arrested on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes, child sexually abusive activity, and using a computer to commit a crime.

According to the Michigan State Police, on June 4, a trooper with the team was posing as a minor and Alatalo began conversing and soliciting to meet with the minor for sexual relations.

On June 16, a female trooper assisted as a decoy at a local Marquette Township establishment. Detectives conducted surveillance and observed Alatalo pull into the parking lot of the establishment where the decoy was set up. He made contact with the decoy and requested the decoy to come out. Alatalo exited his vehicle, began approaching the decoy’s location, and was then taken into custody.

Alatalo was arraigned in Marquette County District Court on June 20 and is lodged at the Marquette County Jail.

If anyone has information regarding additional victims with this suspect or area, please contact the Michigan State Police, Eighth District Headquarters.

The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), MSP Negaunee Post troopers and detectives, MSP Canine Unit, and the Eighth District Computer Crimes Unit assisted on scene.

