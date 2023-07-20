Keweenaw Coffee Works co-owner looks back at 10 years of business

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Coffee Works (KCW) in Calumet is celebrating 10 years of business.

Owned by Valerie Baciak and her husband Nate, the business started in 2013 after years of planning. Valerie says she and Nate chose Calumet for the site of their business after previously visiting the area together. For Valerie, the connection runs deeper.

“I spent many, many days up here in my childhood,” said Baciak. “My grandfather lived here and was a miner in White Pine, so we have some family ties here.”

The original location of the business was a few blocks from its current location at 326 5th Street. The business was moved to 113 5th Street on its 5th anniversary. Valerie notes that the original space had roughly 600 square feet, while the current building has around 4,000 square feet.

Baciak says the shop’s customer service, products and community involvement keep bringing people back.

“We love being a part of this community,” she continued. “We love watching this community grow. You know, we really think that we’re at the heart of what’s going on here in Calumet.”

According to Visit Keweenaw, KCW’s success has helped lead to the growth of additional businesses in Calumet.

“You don’t see a lot of new businesses come in,” said Visit Keweenaw Public Relations and Events Coordinator Jesse Wiederhold. “We’ve been seeing a lot more of those recently, but Keweenaw Coffee Works really pioneered the way.”

While the business celebrated its anniversary on July 15, there is still more to come. KCW is planning to hold a larger community celebration in the fall. According to Valerie, this is to avoid the high levels of summer traffic.

“We’ll also be launching a 10-year anniversary coffee,” added Baciak. “It’s a really beautiful Columbian microlot. We’re very excited about that, and we’ll have some other specials.”

Ideas for the celebration include a golden ticket search and coffee subscription giveaways.

The date of the celebration is still undecided, and planning is still ongoing.

