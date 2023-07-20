Food distribution scheduled in Menominee County Thursday morning

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is distributing food in Menominee Thursday morning.

The pantry is located at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA. Distribution begins at 10:00 a.m. Central time and will conclude at noon. This is a drive-thru event, anyone picking up items is asked to stay in their vehicle.

