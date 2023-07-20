Food distribution scheduled in Menominee County Thursday morning

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is distributing food in Menominee Thursday morning.

The pantry is located at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA. Distribution begins at 10:00 a.m. Central time and will conclude at noon. This is a drive-thru event, anyone picking up items is asked to stay in their vehicle.

To donate to Feeding America, or view the entire food pantry schedule, click here.

