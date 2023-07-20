Escanaba residents tee up to fund local student atheletes

Golf outing at Escanaba Country Club.
Golf outing at Escanaba Country Club.(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba community members are helping fund scholarships for Bay College student athletes.

Golfcarts revved up at the Escanaba Country Club for the 32nd annual Swing for Scholarships golf outing. More than 150 golfers signed up for the scramble Thursday morning. Bay College Vice President of Advancement Kim Carne said this event has more than just golf.

“We not only have golf, we have games on the course. We’ve got Frisbee throws for yardage, we’ve got lunch, we’ve got brats, we’ve got hospitality. So it’s just a lot of different ways you can support and we give back at the same time to have fun on the course,” Carne said.

Silent auctions and 50-50 raffles were available to participants. Golfer Michael Nardi has been participating in this event since its inception. Nardi said it’s important because bay college is vital to the community.

“We go as our community goes and Bay College being a very instrumental part of that community. That’s why we’re all here giving back to our major college,” Nardi said.

Carne said the monetary goal for this is event is $40,000 and said this event has helped over 300 students over 30 years.

The event wrapped up with a dinner inside the clubhouse and Carne said planning for next year’s Swing for Scholarships will start next January

