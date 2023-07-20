Downtown Negaunee under construction, businesses remain open

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Street in downtown Negaunee is under construction this summer. It’s part of the Negaunee downtown revitalization project.

City Manager Nate Heffron says this $3.4 million project includes new water mains, street pavement and sidewalks.

“Crews here from Oberstar are working diligently on ripping up the street surface here on Iron Street, replacing and installing brand new water mains which will provide better water quality and also it’s going to provide additional capacity for the downtown,” Heffron said.

While the work is ongoing, parking downtown is slightly more limited, however, businesses remain open.

“Downtown Negaunee is open for business still. Don’t forget your local restaurants and bars, coffee shops, all the different shops that are down here in Negaunee. You can easily get down the sidewalks, and there’s plenty of parking nearby. These folks are here ready to serve you like they have been in the past,” Heffron said.

Campfire Coffee management says they’ve seen a slight dip in business, but regular customers continue to come in, even some of the construction crew.

“We’re just very thankful for all of our loyal customers and the city and the road crew, I know they’re working hard to get this project done as soon as possible and we’re just really excited for the end result,” said Allison Carpenter, Campfire Coffee general manager.

This is a two-year project, however, Heffron says the bulk of the work will be wrapped up later this summer.

“The project is slated to end at the end of September. This is a two-year project, however. The whole water portion will be completed this year, sidewalks, and street paving, including street lights,” Heffron said.

Next year general landscaping and touchups will be completed.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.