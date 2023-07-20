DNR explains investigation into animal attack

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR is explaining how it investigated a predator attack in Marquette County.

On Tuesday night, the U.P. Predators Facebook page posted a woman’s account of an attack. The woman wishes to remain anonymous.

She alleges that she and her dog were the victims of a wolf attack. With a lengthy written description, she included images of bruises she says she sustained during the incident. The attack took place on County Road CD in Ely Township on July 12.

Michigan DNR Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell investigated the scene and concluded that it was a coyote.

“I was able to locate multiple, not just one, track. There were lots of coyote tracks and lots of dog tracks all in the same vicinity,” Roell said. “You could actually see where the scuffle happened because there were multiple tracks in different directions and the way the tracks were pushed out in the gravel area.”

The unnamed woman claims the predator had her dog’s head in its mouth and she had to hit the animal to get it to release her dog. That is how she says she received the bruises.

Roelle says that conflicts with the story she told him.

“In this case, her dog actually grabbed the coyote and pinned it to the ground and then in the process ended up getting bit,” Roell said. “I mean obviously, there was some predisposed why that coyote came out on the road, why it was in close proximity to her. I don’t know.”

In her post, she disagreed with the DNR’s finding, saying the injuries sustained were not consistent with a coyote. Roell says this also conflicts with her report to the DNR.

“She agreed with me. I said it was reported as a coyote, reported to the vet as a coyote. Two professionals independently say this was a coyote,” Roell said. “We’re not covering anything up. I’m presenting the facts. That’s what was there.”

Roell says while this is rare, it is not the first time a coyote attack has occurred in the U.P. this year.

“This is now the second case in the Upper Peninsula this year that we’ve had a coyote attack on a dog,” Roell said. “I just got a report yesterday from the Houghton area of a coyote acting aggressively and following somebody walking their dog in a very similar scenario. I am really not sure what’s going on.”

Roell encourages anyone who has an encounter with a wild animal to contact their local DNR office immediately.

