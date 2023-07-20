Concrete poured in Berry Events Center project

Crews get to work pouring concrete over the new cooling system.
Crews get to work pouring concrete over the new cooling system.(WLUC)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The final phase of a project at the Berry Events Center on Northern Michigan University’s campus took place Thursday.

Crews poured 340 yards of concrete to cover up the new cooling system installed. The $6.5 million project also reduces the size of the rink from 100 feet to 94 feet wide.

NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall says the project is a further commitment from the university to its sports facilities.

“Fraco Concrete is providing the concrete here and each truck holds about nine yards and we’re doing 340 yards,” Hall said. “There are 35 to 40 truckloads coming from Harvey, so there’ll be a lot of traffic. It is a continuous pour meaning once they start, they keep going. It is one big slab of concrete.”

Now that the concrete has been poured it must cure for 28 days. Hall says the target date to get ice on the rink is October 1.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan map and airplane wing image.
Update: Proposed cut to Essential Air Service voted down in US House
Truck fire in Marquette Township Super One parking lot, July 20, 2023.
Marquette Township firefighters respond to truck fire in Super One parking lot
Governor Whitmer signs legislation expanding voting rights
Texas Roadhouse.
Texas Roadhouse seeks liquor license
Canadian National railroad
Manistique police car hit by train as officer pursues suspect on foot

Latest News

Gladstone to face Norway in Little League District Championship, NMU soccer programs host youth camp
Golfers at Greywalls at Marquette Golf Club
Marquette’s Greywalls rises on Golf Digest’s list of ‘America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses’
Pickleball growing interest in the U.P., Rock and Try County Little League host All-Star Tournament
Marquette wins U.P. Association Legion Baseball Tournament