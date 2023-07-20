Concrete poured in Berry Events Center project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The final phase of a project at the Berry Events Center on Northern Michigan University’s campus took place Thursday.

Crews poured 340 yards of concrete to cover up the new cooling system installed. The $6.5 million project also reduces the size of the rink from 100 feet to 94 feet wide.

NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall says the project is a further commitment from the university to its sports facilities.

“Fraco Concrete is providing the concrete here and each truck holds about nine yards and we’re doing 340 yards,” Hall said. “There are 35 to 40 truckloads coming from Harvey, so there’ll be a lot of traffic. It is a continuous pour meaning once they start, they keep going. It is one big slab of concrete.”

Now that the concrete has been poured it must cure for 28 days. Hall says the target date to get ice on the rink is October 1.

