Car show coming to Lower Harbor Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A car show is coming to Marquette this weekend.

Upper Echelon is hosting the show this Saturday to pay tribute to a full spectrum of automotive groups and drivers. All makes and models from any year are welcome. There will be prizes and awards for categories such as best in show, best of breed, and most unique.

Organizers say the event will bring all kinds of drivers together.

“I think it’s time to start a show that everybody can be included in,” said Myles Moncalieri, Upper Echelon creative director. “Everybody’s welcome; any car, any make. If it’s stock and you just bought it off the lot, bring it down and show it off if you’re proud of it.”

Upper Echelon’s car show will be at Lower Harbor Park this Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can pre-register your car here or sign up at the event.

