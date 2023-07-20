Au Train’s Brownstone Inn reopens for business

AU TRAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular U.P. restaurant reopened on Thursday.

The Brownstone Inn in Au Train closed its doors in October last year when the Dolaskies bought the restaurant. After months of restorations and lengthy negotiations with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) over the restaurant’s water system, the inn is finally open for business.

The Brownstone Inn’s Co-Owner Ana Dolaskie says it feels great to be open, but she hasn’t lost sight of what’s important.

“We’re excited to be open tonight, but our staff remains focused and calm throughout this first night,” said Dolaskie. “We want to make sure we deliver the best experience possible for our guests and our community. This was a really important thing for us to get through all the hurdles that we’ve had the last several months, but right now we’re just pushing forward, and we are focused on the future.”

The Brownstone Inn will be open from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.