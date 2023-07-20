AG to appoint special prosecutor to potential case against former Escanaba catholic school teacher

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Attorney General’s office is looking to appoint a special prosecutor to the potential case against a former Escanaba catholic school teacher accused of boundary violations with a student.

The AG’s office said it completed its determination of conflict review Wednesday.

The teacher, whose name will not be publicly released unless they are charged, was fired from Holy Name Catholic School in February after a parent complaint made on Jan. 29. According to the Diocese of Marquette, classroom video was reviewed on Jan. 30, and the teacher was suspended the following day. On Feb. 1, the school contacted Michigan Child Protective Services, which referred the matter to Escanaba Public Safety (EPS).

On Feb. 9, while reviewing classroom footage, EPS identified “potential boundary violations” with a second preschool-aged child.

TV6 contacted Escanaba Public Safety June 29 to ask about the status of the investigation. EPS Chief of Police John Gudwer told TV6 the following day that the investigation remained open, but had been submitted to the Attorney General’s office for an appointment of a special prosecutor due to a potential conflict of interest with a staff member at the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Wednesday, the Attorney General’s office said it found that a conflict did exist. The AG’s office said the Prosecuting Attorney’s Coordinated Council will now locate another county prosecutor to handle the case. A timeline for when that appointment will be made has not been provided.

