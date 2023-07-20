906 Adventure Team receives grant money for new bike park

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday night at Barrel + Beam in Marquette Township, the Great Lake Sports Commission presented a check to the 906 Adventure Team for $150,000.

That money will be used to build a new bike and adventure park in Marquette. The director of the nonprofit said this grant will help them realize their plans.

“This grant from the Great Lakes Sports Commission is huge because this is the big burst that we need to get this adventure park built,” said Todd Poquette, 906 Adventure Team Director. “The whole purpose of getting 955 North Lakeshore Boulevard was to preserve that green space and to put a park there to bring the community together.”

The Executive Director for the Great Lakes Sports Commission says the club was a perfect fit for this grant money.

“This was one of the easiest ‘yeses’ I think that our grant committee had the opportunity to review because they drive tourism through all their events, they improve the quality of life and make an impact for local residents through their programming,” said Eric Marvin, Great Lakes Sports Commission Executive Director. “They support healthy lifestyles.”

The 906 Adventure Team works to empower youth to be the best versions of themselves through outdoor adventures, with a focus on mountain biking. Since its start in 2015, it has expanded to cities in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Poquette says they’ll continue to try and reach as many youth riders as possible.

“No matter how hard we work, we’re never going to be able to get to all the kids that need us,” Poquette said. “That initially might sound depressing, but it’s motivating for me because it tells me my job will never be done.”

Poquette says they hope to break ground on the new adventure and bike park next spring.

