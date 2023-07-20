3 boy scouts missing from camp text 911, located by rescue team

The Boy Scout leaders assisted all responding units with the search.
Jul. 20, 2023
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Three boys were located by an Alger County rescue team on Thursday after being separated from their hiking group.

At approximately 6 p.m., a call was received by the Alger County Sheriff’s Office reporting that three young boys were discovered missing from the Hiawatha Boy Scout camp on Doe Lake Rd. in Au Train Twp.

Alger County Sheriff’s Deputies, Alger County K9 Unit, and the Alger County Rescue 21 team were dispatched for a search and located the missing boys within a half hour. Responders said the boys were all in good health.

The Alger County Dispatchers were able to contact the missing children via 911 texting. By doing so, they were able to obtain GPS coordinates for the search team to respond. The missing boys remained at that location as instructed making the search times minimal.

911 texting is available even if cell service is unavailable.

