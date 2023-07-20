150 years of history on display: you’re invited to the Ishpeming Fire Department’s open house

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - One of Ishpeming’s oldest institutions is gearing up for a 150-year celebration.

The Ishpeming Fire Department is opening its doors to residents and visitors for an open house on Wednesday, July 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There, fire trucks past and present will be on display, along with trophies, other equipment, and historic artifacts.

Fire Chief Jason Annala says the Ishpeming Fire Department doesn’t open its doors to the public often, so this is a great opportunity to take a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the department.

Alongside the department’s firefighters, guests will have the opportunity to explore the historic Ishpeming Fire Hall.

Plus, the upper level of the Fire Hall will be open to visitors to view historic photos and artifacts that have been found throughout the years, an 1861 hand pumper, an 1873 horse hose cart, a 1923 Seagrave pumper, and all new and old fire trucks will be on display.

Kids will even have opportunities to interact with the trucks and the equipment.

For more information about this free event visit ishpemingcity.org.

