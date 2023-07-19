Upper Michigan Today hits the driving range at Wawonowin Country Club

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County golf course is gearing up for the 95th annual Upper Peninsula Ladies Golf Association Championship.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to Wawonowin Country Club ahead of that four-day tournament, which starts July 22.

Golfers Karen Plaiser and Nikki Whitford join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson to share the excitement of the tournament and to give the ladies a golf lesson.

Plaiser says there’s room left for one more lady in the tournament! You can find details and sign up, or book a tee time at www.wawonowin.com.

