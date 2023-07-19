Upper Michigan Today hits the driving range at Wawonowin Country Club

Karen Plaiser and Nikki Whitford join Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today at Wawonowin Country Club.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County golf course is gearing up for the 95th annual Upper Peninsula Ladies Golf Association Championship.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to Wawonowin Country Club ahead of that four-day tournament, which starts July 22.

Golfers Karen Plaiser and Nikki Whitford join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson to share the excitement of the tournament and to give the ladies a golf lesson.

Plaiser says there’s room left for one more lady in the tournament! You can find details and sign up, or book a tee time at www.wawonowin.com.

Golfers Karen Plaiser and Nikki Whitford talk about the 100th annual LGA golf tournament happening July 22-25 at Wawonowin Country Club.
Golfers Nikki Whitford and Karen Plaiser show the ladies of UMT how a good swing is done.
Golfers Karen Plaiser and Nikki Whitford teach Tia Trudgeon how to be a better golfer.
Golfers Karen Plaiser and Nikki Whitford teach Elizabeth Peterson how to be a better golfer.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m. or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP app.

