UPCC offers a unique experience for high school students

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - High schoolers from the Marquette area are getting hands-on education this summer in skilled trades.

29 students are part of the six-week U.P. Construction Council (UPCC) Building Trades Camp. It has activities ranging from welding and carpentry to heavy machine operation.

UPCC Executive Director Michael Smith says giving kids the possible avenue of trade is important for the future of these careers.

“Countrywide, we know in the next five to seven years, 40% of those currently working with the tools will be eligible to retire,” said Smith. “If we have a large group of folks, Gen X’ers, the tail end of the Baby Boomers all retiring, we need folks to replace these skilled craftspeople.”

Smith also says UPCC promotes no ‘wrong’ pathway. The goal is to provide an experience in all the trades the U.P. offers.

According to organizers, incorporating area high schoolers in this camp and others like it will better prepare students with head start skills. UPCC Camp Student Anna Bernard says she enjoys hands-on teaching and feels fully involved in each lesson at camp.

“I love that we get to do a bunch of stuff like welding, and just building and using machinery because it makes me feel really involved like I’m actually learning stuff every single day, and I am also getting paid which is really nice,” said Bernard.

Projects completed while at camp will also be implemented in the community. Carpentry Instructor Pat Wood says this knowledge is valuable outside of skills trade careers.

“These are life skills. What they learn here they can take, if they buy a home when they get older, to do repairs on it. Same thing with all the trades, they are all basic things with a way to use basic materials,” said Wood.

